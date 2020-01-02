Beauty Is Here

This post features images taken by Nigel when we visited Horseshoe Bend near Millers Flat in Central Otago, New Zealand. He got some really nice captures. There was so much more than just the historic bridge. Taken 31 Dec 2019.

Native flowers. I think this may be manuka (Leptospermum scoparium) rather than kanuka (Kunzea ericoides).

Click on the photo to enlarge.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

While we were exploring along the bank of the Clutha River I looked up and spotted a nest (outside of the frame I’m holding the branch down). I can’t say for sure what kind of nest it is but my guess would be a fantail nest. I think it’s about the right size for them and they nest near water. Click on the photo to enlarge.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Texture, light and shadow.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Broom. Weed plant but it has its own beauty. Cytisus scoparius.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

I cropped the next image from the above one, it’s really gorgeous when enlarged.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Huge rock with interesting colour and plant growth. Click on the photo to enlarge.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

