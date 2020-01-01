Weird Glow

Our town of Tapanui in West Otago, New Zealand was bathed in a weird glow this morning due to smoke drift from the bushfires in Australia. Now at 1.00pm the strange glow has vanished but it’s still very smoky toward the Blue Mountains and when we go outside the smell of bushfire smoke is instantly recognisable.

These photos were taken with my new camera (as were the photos taken by me at Horseshoe Bend yesterday). I had to significantly beef up the saturation during editing to get the colour about right. If the green of hedge and grass seems a little un-natural it’s not me pushing the saturation too much – it really did look unreal outside and I’ve tried to get that across in the photos (the glow is more noticeable if you’re viewing them full-size).

All photos 900 pixels wide. I’ve put a link on them so click on any photo to enlarge.

In this shot the sky isn’t as coloured as it really was but I wanted to post the photo because it shows the sheep on the section next door to us. You can also see the Blue Mountains are hazy with the smoke.

tapanui_australia_day_L01

tapanui_australia_day_L02

tapanui_australia_day_L03

tapanui_australia_day_L04

tapanui_australia_day_L05

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

3 thoughts on “Weird Glow

Add yours

  1. Smoke does strange and interesting things to the sky — and eyes and lungs, for that matter. It’s no wonder that you’re being so affected. Your photos certainly show it. And look at this sky at Mallacoota. I’m glad for the ability to connect to overseas media for stories like this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: