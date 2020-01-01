Our town of Tapanui in West Otago, New Zealand was bathed in a weird glow this morning due to smoke drift from the bushfires in Australia. Now at 1.00pm the strange glow has vanished but it’s still very smoky toward the Blue Mountains and when we go outside the smell of bushfire smoke is instantly recognisable.

These photos were taken with my new camera (as were the photos taken by me at Horseshoe Bend yesterday). I had to significantly beef up the saturation during editing to get the colour about right. If the green of hedge and grass seems a little un-natural it’s not me pushing the saturation too much – it really did look unreal outside and I’ve tried to get that across in the photos (the glow is more noticeable if you’re viewing them full-size).

All photos 900 pixels wide. I’ve put a link on them so click on any photo to enlarge.

In this shot the sky isn’t as coloured as it really was but I wanted to post the photo because it shows the sheep on the section next door to us. You can also see the Blue Mountains are hazy with the smoke.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)