Down By The River

Down by the Clutha River or Mata-Au, this post continues our exploration at Horseshoe Bend – I’ve already posted about the historic bridge. I took all my photos close to the river and bridge so these are they and I’ll put Nigel’s in a separate post. Horseshoe Bend is near Millers Flat, Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken yesterday.

Central Otago has a rocky landscape. We walked around this large rock on our way down to the bridge. Click on photo to enlarge.

horseshoe_bend_L01

Native trees in flower at the riverside, probably kanuka or Kunzea ericoides. Click on photo to enlarge.

horseshoe_bend_L02

I was interested in this ‘entrance’ under a large rock. Does something live here?

horseshoe_bend_L04

The large rock, with lush fern growth. Click on photo to enlarge.

horseshoe_bend_L05

The sound of rushing water was a constant and pleasant accompaniment when near the river. Here I’ve attempted to capture the swirling water patterns in my photo. Click on photo to enlarge.

horseshoe_bend_L06

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

