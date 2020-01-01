Down By The River

Down by the Clutha River or Mata-Au, this post continues our exploration at Horseshoe Bend – I’ve already posted about the historic bridge. I took all my photos close to the river and bridge so these are they and I’ll put Nigel’s in a separate post. Horseshoe Bend is near Millers Flat, Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken yesterday.

Central Otago has a rocky landscape. We walked around this large rock on our way down to the bridge. Click on photo to enlarge.

Native trees in flower at the riverside, probably kanuka or Kunzea ericoides. Click on photo to enlarge.

I was interested in this ‘entrance’ under a large rock. Does something live here?

The large rock, with lush fern growth. Click on photo to enlarge.

The sound of rushing water was a constant and pleasant accompaniment when near the river. Here I’ve attempted to capture the swirling water patterns in my photo. Click on photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)