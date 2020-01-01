Here in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Strange light all around us, very surreal. This is what we woke up to this morning on the first day of the new year. Sharing a couple of photos that Nigel took this morning. I also took photos but haven’t got them off my camera yet. Nigel dubbed it “Australia Day again”. These strange effects are due to the bushfires burning in Australia – their smoke has headed our way. We don’t enjoy the effect I might add, it feels apocalyptic and dark, and very weird. When we look outside or go outside, there’s this light golden glow over everything – really strange.

Photos taken by Nigel.

The Blue Mountains, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Smoke haze and strange sky colour courtesy of the Australian bushfires. Taken from our property. Click on photo to enlarge.

The walnut tree on our property has featured in other posts I’ve done – tree maintenance, winter snow photographs. Here though, it’s the colour of the big sky behind it that’s of interest. Click on photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)