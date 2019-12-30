Yellow Pohutukawa

Earlier today we were in Dunedin and visited St Clair. As soon as we’d parked I spotted a yellow pohutukawa on a nearby private property. This is a rare colour form, the normal colour being bright red (known as the New Zealand Christmas tree). Down south here the pohutukawa trees are just coming into flower so I was surprised how many open blooms were already present on this tree.

Note: the rare yellow form originated from Motiti Island, Bay of Plenty, North Island, NZ and is taonga i.e. greatly prized by the local Maori hapu because the yellow form is found nowhere else naturally in Aotearoa.

Metrosideros excelsa ‘Aurea’

Greenish-yellow flowers. Also note the large-leaved plant in the background – also a native plant and we’ll come back to that.

Click on photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Liz.

Flower and bud detail. Click on photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Liz.

Context. Click on photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Nigel.

Click on photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Liz.

Context. Click on photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Nigel.

Flower and bud detail. Click on photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Nigel.

Blurry shot taken by Nigel, I liked it as an arty photo. Click on photo to enlarge.

Back to the plant with the large leaves. This is puka or Meryta sinclairii and is endemic to New Zealand. It’s particularly eye-catching in Dunedin where its large lush leaves add an apparent touch of the tropics in our cool southern climate. It occurs naturally on the Hen and Chicken Islands and on the Three Kings in the north of New Zealand. More photos at Terrain.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Yellow Pohutukawa

  1. Thank you for sharing this. We didn’t really get to grips with the trees when we were in NZ (we’re birders at heart), and I guess in any case Pohutukawa wouldn’t have been in flower? It’s an attractive plant.

  2. The flowers look quite strokable…can you just imagine what I’d be like – reaching out to stroke them as I pass along the street, hehe! (And I like the big puka leaves – nice contrast with the smaller leaves.)

