Earlier today we were in Dunedin and visited St Clair. As soon as we’d parked I spotted a yellow pohutukawa on a nearby private property. This is a rare colour form, the normal colour being bright red (known as the New Zealand Christmas tree). Down south here the pohutukawa trees are just coming into flower so I was surprised how many open blooms were already present on this tree.

Note: the rare yellow form originated from Motiti Island, Bay of Plenty, North Island, NZ and is taonga i.e. greatly prized by the local Maori hapu because the yellow form is found nowhere else naturally in Aotearoa.

Metrosideros excelsa ‘Aurea’

Greenish-yellow flowers. Also note the large-leaved plant in the background – also a native plant and we’ll come back to that.

Photo taken by Liz.

Flower and bud detail. Photo taken by Liz.

Context. Photo taken by Nigel.

Photo taken by Liz.

Context. Photo taken by Nigel.

Flower and bud detail. Photo taken by Nigel.

Blurry shot taken by Nigel, I liked it as an arty photo.

Back to the plant with the large leaves. This is puka or Meryta sinclairii and is endemic to New Zealand. It’s particularly eye-catching in Dunedin where its large lush leaves add an apparent touch of the tropics in our cool southern climate. It occurs naturally on the Hen and Chicken Islands and on the Three Kings in the north of New Zealand. More photos at Terrain.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)