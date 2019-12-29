In Dunedin on Christmas Day we were taking photos of a mural by a carpark but I also wandered over to a shipping container to look at the Royal Wolf logo. I’ve often admired these but never had the opportunity to be so close. Having photographed the logo I got interested in the marks around it and chose one for a detail shot. Then Nigel came over and also took a shot of the same. Just fun stuff! Dunedin, New Zealand.

Mine via cellphone, Nigel’s via Olympus digital.

Next photo taken by Nigel, edited by Liz.

