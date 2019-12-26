Red Bottlebrush Flowers

colours (red), nature (flowers), nature (plants), parks and gardens
botanic garden, christmas, color, colour, colours (red), dunedin, flora, garden, nature (flowers), nature (plants), new zealand, park, parks and gardens, red, seasons, summer, texture
Just today, I noticed some still blooming here. The color’s lovely and festive, and they certainly can fill up a space, but I wish they didn’t remind me of dishwashing.
hahaha 🙂
We have some of those
Bottlebrushes are a great addition to any garden, so bright and cheery!
Easy to see how they got their name and so brightly red. They are nicely contrasted with the graphic blocks on the walkway.
And nice you commented on the contrast! I wandered around the bush admiring the flowers and looking for a good angle, looked back, saw the contrast and bingo 🙂
The wander is how good compositions happen. 🙂
