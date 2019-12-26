Red Bottlebrush Flowers

bottle_brush_red_1000w
These beautiful red bottlebrush flowers are at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. Taken by Liz on Christmas Day 2019. Callistemon species, Australian garden. Click on photo to enlarge.

7 thoughts on “Red Bottlebrush Flowers

