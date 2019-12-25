Peter Pan, Dunedin (NZ) Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 24 Dec 2019. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Peter Pan, Dunedin (NZ)” Add yours Terrific!!! 🧚🏻 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Really beautiful statue. There’s a lot of detail to this one. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Is there a special significance of Peter Pan to this location? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Not that I’m aware of. Just that it’s where families like to spend time. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Terrific!!! 🧚🏻
Really beautiful statue. There’s a lot of detail to this one.
Is there a special significance of Peter Pan to this location?
Not that I’m aware of. Just that it’s where families like to spend time.
