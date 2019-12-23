Christmas Decorations

A few photos I took when we called into Kink in the Road pub 08 Dec 2019 for a meal, because I enjoyed their Chrismas decorations. Just happy and cheerful! Happy Christmas to you all, I’m unsure if I’ll be doing more posts before Christmas.

Milton, South Otago, New Zealand.

Super cute!

All the tables had similar little trees like these but not identical.

I thought their Christmas Tree was very pretty, including a lovely angel.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)