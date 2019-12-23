Christmas Decorations

A few photos I took when we called into Kink in the Road pub 08 Dec 2019 for a meal, because I enjoyed their Chrismas decorations. Just happy and cheerful! Happy Christmas to you all, I’m unsure if I’ll be doing more posts before Christmas.

Milton, South Otago, New Zealand.

Super cute!

xmas_decoration_01

All the tables had similar little trees like these but not identical.

xmas_decoration_02

I thought their Christmas Tree was very pretty, including a lovely angel.

xmas_decoration_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

One thought on “Christmas Decorations

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: