We visited Invercargill today and before leaving for home went to First In Windsor for refreshments. They’d done a great job in decorating the cafe/restaurant for Christmas and we found it cheerful and welcoming. What really caught my attention though was a picture on the wall. Love this!

Three separate photos taken by Nigel, edited by Liz (reduced the reflective shine as much as I could). Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

One of the ostriches from the picture.

A colourful couple.

The entire picture. Click on the photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)