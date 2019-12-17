Cardoon in the Long Border

at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. I love their silver foliage and they become large imposing plants that add character to the garden. When the flowers develop they’re fascinating too. Photos by Liz.

Disclaimer: I think these are cardoon rather than globle artichoke – I’ll know for sure once I see the flowers. For this post I’m assuming they’re cardoon.

Cardoon can look silver or bluish, depending on the light.

Nov 24, 2019 05:03 pm

dbot_cardoon_01

Nov 25, 2019 08.54 am

dbot_cardoon_02

Nov 25, 2019 08:55 am

dbot_cardoon_03

Dec 08, 2019 09:57 am

dbot_cardoon_04

Dec 08, 2019 10:08 am. You can see them further along in this border.

dbot_cardoon_05

Here’s what a cardoon flower looks like.

Image by Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto from Pixabay

Click on the photo to enlarge.

artichoke-4414834_1280

Text and photos by Liz except the cardoon flower. Exploring Colour (2019)

4 thoughts on “Cardoon in the Long Border

  2. I love silvery shades in foliage, and the way thay they reflect the light. It would be great to have more silver in my own garden, but it will probably need to be something smaller!

  3. I was thinking about growing cardoon instead of artichokes next year…with our relatively short growing season flowers are more likely, I think. (I’ve grown artichokes often; whether they send up a flower stalk is 50-50…)

