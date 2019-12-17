Cardoon in the Long Border

at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. I love their silver foliage and they become large imposing plants that add character to the garden. When the flowers develop they’re fascinating too. Photos by Liz.

Disclaimer: I think these are cardoon rather than globle artichoke – I’ll know for sure once I see the flowers. For this post I’m assuming they’re cardoon.

Cardoon can look silver or bluish, depending on the light.

Nov 24, 2019 05:03 pm

Nov 25, 2019 08.54 am

Nov 25, 2019 08:55 am

Dec 08, 2019 09:57 am

Dec 08, 2019 10:08 am. You can see them further along in this border.



Here’s what a cardoon flower looks like.

Image by Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto from Pixabay

Text and photos by Liz except the cardoon flower. Exploring Colour (2019)