Loved this tweet from Auckland Botanic Gardens, New Zealand.

“Since 2006 our Rose Garden curator has cut and delivered roses to the oncology department at Auckland hospital in the week before Christmas. Here are the 12 buckets of beautiful, spray free roses ready for delivery this year.”

— tweet Dec 16, 2019

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)