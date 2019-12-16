Astrantia, Dunedin NZ

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Astrantia flowers (Masterwort) in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. By Nigel, 08 Dec 2019. Click on photo to enlarge.

One thought on “Astrantia, Dunedin NZ

Add yours

  1. Gorgeous! It could be ‘Hadspen Blood’, which I used to have in Scotland, but there are other dark varieties…must buy some for here… 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: