Flower Mix

Been practicing some photo editing with a couple of flower pics this morning – taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 08 Dec 2019. Simple little flowers including astrantia that caught my attention. One was slightly underexposed, the other slightly over. Originals were similar compositions but small differences meant one was better as a larger shot, one suited tighter cropping. Taken by Liz. New Zealand.

They looked sweet, just a small part of the impressive long border.

flower_mix_v2

flower_mix_v1c

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Flower Mix

Add yours

    1. I’ll be posting a photo Nigel took of it at some stage, the colour rendition is better on his Olympus. I had some in our last garden and it’s readily available here so I’m guessing you’d find it there too.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: