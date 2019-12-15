Flower Mix

Been practicing some photo editing with a couple of flower pics this morning – taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 08 Dec 2019. Simple little flowers including astrantia that caught my attention. One was slightly underexposed, the other slightly over. Originals were similar compositions but small differences meant one was better as a larger shot, one suited tighter cropping. Taken by Liz. New Zealand.

They looked sweet, just a small part of the impressive long border.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)