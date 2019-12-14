White and Blue

I really enjoyed the white and blue colour beds when we were in Dunedin Botanic Garden on Sunday 08 Dec 2019. These two beds are at one end of a row of five colour beds. Opposite is the long border with large silvery cardoon plants and a great variety of colourful flowers. It’s a beautiful experience to visit these gardens in the early summer.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand

The white bell-shaped flowers that appear in each photo are white Campanula (bellflowers). They were looking great!

If you’re interested in the concept of the colour beds I did a special post about them early this year:   Colour Gardens

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

