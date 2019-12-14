South of Taieri Mouth We’d left Taieri Mouth, driving along south coast when we found this tidy verge and pine hedge with view to sea (left). Assuming farmer looks after this. Nigel 08 Dec. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
