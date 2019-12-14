South of Taieri Mouth

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
We’d left Taieri Mouth, driving along south coast when we found this tidy verge and pine hedge with view to sea (left). Assuming farmer looks after this. Nigel 08 Dec. Click on photo to enlarge.

