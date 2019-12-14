Imperial Buildings, Dunedin NZ

Really loved this old commercial building as soon as I saw it. The architectural details and the interesting fire escapes. Wasn’t the best time of day for photography and it’s on a street corner so not much room to manoeuver, but what a fascinating place. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken 07 Dec 2019.

Built 1906. Originally four stories. A fifth storey was added in 1927.

First two photos and last photo by Nigel. The rest by Liz.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Click on photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)