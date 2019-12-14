Imperial Buildings, Dunedin NZ

Really loved this old commercial building as soon as I saw it. The architectural details and the interesting fire escapes. Wasn’t the best time of day for photography and it’s on a street corner so not much room to manoeuver, but what a fascinating place. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken 07 Dec 2019.

Built 1906. Originally four stories. A fifth storey was added in 1927.

First two photos and last photo by Nigel. The rest by Liz.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

