Growing Beyond

These photos were taken by Nigel when we were at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 08 Dec 2019. He said the small deformed tree is a Photinia and it appears to have died back several times. Despite the knocks it’s growing steadily. Perhaps its resilience in the face of adversity has inspired the Botanic Garden people to give it a chance – it’s great they haven’t consigned it to the compost heap.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Amuses me that the curve of the foliage almost seems to mimic the shape of the much larger purple beech behind it!

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Guess it has a good footing.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

From a spiritual perspective, I took my title from a phrase used by Bishop Jake Owensby in his book A Resurrection Shaped Life : dying and rising on planet earth. The first chapter Growing Beyond Our Past is free to read and you’ll find a link at his  Books page.

Jake shares helpful and encouraging posts at his blog, generally once a week, and I enjoy them very much. At:  Looking for God in messy places

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

3 thoughts on “Growing Beyond

Add yours

    1. Not with 100% certainty but Nigel’s ‘pretty sure’ it’s regrowth. If it’s a seedling I don’t know why the Gardens staff would have kept it – Photinias are common. Nigel also told me he hasn’t come across self-sown Photinias despite them being common here.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      1. Regrowth is a nice answer because that way the tree continues with life and has recovered from whatever brought it down. And your explanation of why a seedling would have been allowed to grow makes sense.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: