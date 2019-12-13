These photos were taken by Nigel when we were at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 08 Dec 2019. He said the small deformed tree is a Photinia and it appears to have died back several times. Despite the knocks it’s growing steadily. Perhaps its resilience in the face of adversity has inspired the Botanic Garden people to give it a chance – it’s great they haven’t consigned it to the compost heap.
Amuses me that the curve of the foliage almost seems to mimic the shape of the much larger purple beech behind it!
Guess it has a good footing.
From a spiritual perspective, I took my title from a phrase used by Bishop Jake Owensby in his book A Resurrection Shaped Life : dying and rising on planet earth. The first chapter Growing Beyond Our Past is free to read and you’ll find a link at his Books page.
Jake shares helpful and encouraging posts at his blog, generally once a week, and I enjoy them very much. At: Looking for God in messy places
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
It’s often a mystery how a tree takes its shape. Could you tell whether this is a shoot from the old tree or an entirely different tree whose seed landed in the stump?
Not with 100% certainty but Nigel’s ‘pretty sure’ it’s regrowth. If it’s a seedling I don’t know why the Gardens staff would have kept it – Photinias are common. Nigel also told me he hasn’t come across self-sown Photinias despite them being common here.
Regrowth is a nice answer because that way the tree continues with life and has recovered from whatever brought it down. And your explanation of why a seedling would have been allowed to grow makes sense.
