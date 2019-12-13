These photos were taken by Nigel when we were at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 08 Dec 2019. He said the small deformed tree is a Photinia and it appears to have died back several times. Despite the knocks it’s growing steadily. Perhaps its resilience in the face of adversity has inspired the Botanic Garden people to give it a chance – it’s great they haven’t consigned it to the compost heap.

Amuses me that the curve of the foliage almost seems to mimic the shape of the much larger purple beech behind it!

Guess it has a good footing.

From a spiritual perspective, I took my title from a phrase used by Bishop Jake Owensby in his book A Resurrection Shaped Life : dying and rising on planet earth. The first chapter Growing Beyond Our Past is free to read and you’ll find a link at his Books page.

Jake shares helpful and encouraging posts at his blog, generally once a week, and I enjoy them very much. At: Looking for God in messy places

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)