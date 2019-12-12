Pretty Iceberg Roses

I have a favourite spot in the rose garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens. I really love the coloured iceberg roses. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 08 Dec 2019.

A climbing rose, looking pretty above the iceberg rose blooms. The signs were a bit confusing but I think the pink and white iceberg roses are ‘Burgundy Iceberg’.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

pink_roses_01

pink_roses_02

pink_roses_03

There was also a sign for ‘Brilliant Pink Iceberg’. Pretty sure this refers to a smaller bush of which you can see a single bloom bottom-foreground in the next photo.

pink_roses_04

Context shot. The iceberg roses are behind Nigel. Click on the photo to enlarge.

pink_roses_05

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Pretty Iceberg Roses

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: