Pretty Iceberg Roses

I have a favourite spot in the rose garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens. I really love the coloured iceberg roses. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 08 Dec 2019.

A climbing rose, looking pretty above the iceberg rose blooms. The signs were a bit confusing but I think the pink and white iceberg roses are ‘Burgundy Iceberg’.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

There was also a sign for ‘Brilliant Pink Iceberg’. Pretty sure this refers to a smaller bush of which you can see a single bloom bottom-foreground in the next photo.

Context shot. The iceberg roses are behind Nigel. Click on the photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)