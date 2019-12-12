Having New Eyes

I’m all enthused about ‘landscapes’ which is unusual for me. The word ‘landscape’ gets way overused, appearing in all sorts of contexts that have nothing to do with real landscapes.  November Square-A-Day Landscapes  by Jill Kuhn is a wonderful exception – this is my reblog of her 02 Dec post.

Thank you Jill Kuhn for permission to share.
Blog:   Jill’s Art JournalCreating Art With Joy

November Square-A-Day  —  Landscapes

I created landscapes from my imagination for my November Square-A-Day project.

Using a variety of art supplies, I explored simplicity with Copic markers, color pencils, watercolor, Gelli-plate prints and Pan Pastels.

“The real voyage of discovery consists, not in seeking new landscapes, but having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust

I thought this quote summed up this month’s project perfectly!

Cheers! 🙂

— the above post, words and images, are by Jill Kuhn

PS:  I’ve previously featured an artwork by Jill in my post:  A Poem and a Picture

Reblogged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

