Blue Garden and Long Border

Blue colour garden and long border. Far red and yellow patches are the Alstroemeria flowers. Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. Photo by Liz 08 Dec 2019.

3 thoughts on "Blue Garden and Long Border"

Wow!

Beautiful to see 🙂

You live in many paradises!
