Southern Heart

This ‘heart’ map of the far south of the South Island of New Zealand was displayed on a wall in our motel unit when we stayed in Dunedin last weekend. It shows most of the locations that I mention in my blogs. We stayed in the Commodore Motel, right next to the botanic gardens – we often stay here because it’s a great motel and we love being by the gardens.

First two photos by Nigel, last two by Liz. Edited by Liz.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

View from our motel window toward Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Also from the motel window, taken when I noticed the sun had lit up the chimney and also brought out the varying colours of the roof tiles.

Roses at reception, taken on a previous visit 24 Nov 2019.

