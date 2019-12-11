More Alstroemeria

Here’s two other Alstroemeria flower colours that I admired when we visited Dunedin Botanic Gardens on 08 Dec 2019. These flowers en masse are so bright that they really stand out from everything around them. “More” in the title of this post refers to the photos I’ve already posted of gorgeous pink Alstroemeria taken during the same visit.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz.



A spidery creature with long thin legs emerged from the flowers just before I took the photo of these yellow Alstroemeria. I wondered if it would be visible and was happy to see it is (just to the right of centre, then down a bit).

Red Alstroemeria.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)