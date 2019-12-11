On our drive back home from Dunedin via the south coast on Sunday we found some cheerful Christmas farm fun with Santa featuring in two different displays. Both were unexpected delights that we just happened upon by chance. Hooray for the farmers!

South Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Nigel 08 Dec 2019.

Rural area near Milton. Click on the photo to enlarge.

South of Taieri Mouth. Click on the photo to enlarge.

Linda Leinen aka ‘shoreacres’ published a Christmas post on Dec 2nd that beautifully describes the simplicity of a country Christmas and includes some photos of country Christmas decorations: A View to the East.

Invitation: have you done a post that includes interesting photos of Christmas in the country, or perhaps you know of someone else’s post? Maybe you’d like to take some photos of decorations in your local rural area and put up a post? If so, please add a link below in the Comment area, it’d be much appreciated. Thanks!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)