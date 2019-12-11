Akatore Creek

We took the south coast route last weekend when driving home from Dunedin. Between Taieri Mouth and Milton we came across this lovely river and stopped to look around and take photos. It’s a really pretty spot. This is back country, gravel road, single-lane bridge territory. South Otago, New Zealand.

Photos 1-2,4-5 by Nigel; photos 3, 6-8 by Liz. Taken 08 Dec 2019.

Click on any horizontal image to enlarge.

Further to the right the creek flows onward toward the ocean …

Bridge built 1957.

Excellent topographic map view here:   Akatore Creek Map

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

