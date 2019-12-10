Showy Pink Flowers

I wouldn’t say I’m a fan of Alstroemeria but these pink beauties caught my eye at the Dunedin Botanic Garden on Sunday morning. I took nine photos which surprised me but a) they looked stunning and b) they were difficult to photograph. When I came to select and edit the photos tonight I found that a challenge too!

Alstroemeria are also known as ‘Peruvian lily’ or ‘Lily of the Incas’.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Photos taken 08 Dec 2019.

The first and third images are two different crops from a photo taken by Nigel. The second and fourth images are from two photos taken by me.

Alstroemeria are available in many different colours. During my visit I saw red alstroemeria that were lovely, and a nice yellow form.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)