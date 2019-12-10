Enjoyed this haiku poem published yesterday by Jane Dougherty. I admired how she skilfully wove the imagery of ocean and sky together with words. They seamlessly merge in my imagination and describe the essence of what I’ve seen when down on New Zealand’s south coast in wild windy weather.

First photo is from Jane’s original post.

Placid & Wild

— by Jane Dougherty

moon drifts

among swaying kelp fronds

of the ocean sky

serene the moon

though the wind blows wild

waves in the treetops

wild is the moonlight

the wind voices wailing

an owl sighs

Cropped from a photo of Nigel’s, from when we lived in The Catlins.

Posted by Liz; poem and 1st photo by Jane Dougherty, 2nd photo by Nigel.

Exploring Colour (2019).