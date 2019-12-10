Placid & Wild

Enjoyed this haiku poem published yesterday by Jane Dougherty. I admired how she skilfully wove the imagery of ocean and sky together with words. They seamlessly merge in my imagination and describe the essence of what I’ve seen when down on New Zealand’s south coast in wild windy weather.

First photo is from Jane’s  original post.

moon_JD

Placid & Wild

—  by Jane Dougherty

 

moon drifts

among swaying kelp fronds

of the ocean sky

 

serene the moon

though the wind blows wild

waves in the treetops

 

wild is the moonlight

the wind voices wailing

an owl sighs

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Cropped from a photo of Nigel’s, from when we lived in The Catlins.

Posted by Liz; poem and 1st photo by Jane Dougherty, 2nd photo by Nigel.
Exploring Colour (2019).

3 thoughts on “Placid & Wild

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: