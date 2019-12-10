Enjoyed this haiku poem published yesterday by Jane Dougherty. I admired how she skilfully wove the imagery of ocean and sky together with words. They seamlessly merge in my imagination and describe the essence of what I’ve seen when down on New Zealand’s south coast in wild windy weather.
First photo is from Jane’s original post.
Placid & Wild
— by Jane Dougherty
moon drifts
among swaying kelp fronds
of the ocean sky
serene the moon
though the wind blows wild
waves in the treetops
wild is the moonlight
the wind voices wailing
an owl sighs
Cropped from a photo of Nigel’s, from when we lived in The Catlins.
Posted by Liz; poem and 1st photo by Jane Dougherty, 2nd photo by Nigel.
Exploring Colour (2019).
Thank you, Liz! That’s a real beauty of a moon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure, I was really enthusiastic to share these words. Wonderful poem, thank you Jane.
LikeLike
I’m pleased you enjoy these short images. I enjoy writing them 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person