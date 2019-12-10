Panorama Revealed

On our return from Dunedin on Sunday we got a bit adventurous and drove out to the south coast beyond Milton. We were driving this gravel road toward the ocean and as we climbed a rise we waited with anticipation. This is what we saw…

The road to Chrystall’s Beach, near Milton, South Otago, New Zealand.

The weather was about to get really stormy hence the moody appearance. All photos heavily edited* by me – stunning view but our cellphone cameras weren’t up to reproducing what we saw very well.

Nigel took this one with his Olympus digital camera. Least editing required.

Beautiful panorama by Nigel taken with his cell camera and heavily edited by me.

Click on photo to enlarge.

A photo taken with my cell camera, heavily edited.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

*heavily edited means I’m learning to use paint.net to edit my photos and I’ve gone further than usual. So far I’ve been practicing with curves, brightness/contrast and saturation. This time in desperation, I had to investigate and use “levels”.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz (2019)