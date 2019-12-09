Southern Spirit New Zealand flag proudly flying on the south coast of the South Island. Tiny remote settlement, just a few baches, at Chrystall’s Beach. Taken by Liz. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Southern Spirit” Add yours Tells a story quite nicely. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Ted 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
