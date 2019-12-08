Honeysuckle

dun_honeysuckle
Took this honeysuckle photo 24 Nov 2019 in the South African garden, Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. Lots of photos to sort from our latest Dunedin trip (just got home).

11 thoughts on “Honeysuckle

    1. If you fell down a rabbit hole and popped out down here, it’s all flowers here in NZ now. Changeable though – yesterday morning in Dunedin it was lovely, then clouds loomed late morning, by the time we’d got half-way home and had stopped for lunch it was pouring with rain and then hailed really hard!

        1. I really feel for you, weather like that depresses the spirit and I wish you could have a few weeks relief down here. Officially we’ve just started summer as of 01 Dec but it still feels like late spring.

