Honeysuckle Took this honeysuckle photo 24 Nov 2019 in the South African garden, Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. Lots of photos to sort from our latest Dunedin trip (just got home).
Lovely 😊
Thanks Louella, I love the colouring of this particular type of honeysuckle.
Stunning shot!
Thanks Donna 🙂
Very pretty, Liz, and I can smell it from here!
Lucky it’s still flowering!
If you fell down a rabbit hole and popped out down here, it’s all flowers here in NZ now. Changeable though – yesterday morning in Dunedin it was lovely, then clouds loomed late morning, by the time we’d got half-way home and had stopped for lunch it was pouring with rain and then hailed really hard!
Sounds like spring! It is so grim here at the moment, real dirty fish tank weather.
I really feel for you, weather like that depresses the spirit and I wish you could have a few weeks relief down here. Officially we’ve just started summer as of 01 Dec but it still feels like late spring.
That’s the best time of year. But the consolation is that I have it to look forward to 🙂
I have the same honeysuckle here and your photo has just made me think of summer…happy thoughts…thank you! 🙂
