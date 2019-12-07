Valuing Visitors

Before midday today we arrived at our favourite motel in Dunedin which is right by the Botanic Gardens. I’d booked yesterday but they were quite booked up due to it being graduation weekend at the university so we were allocated a room that’s new to us, in the older part of the motel. Well hooray! It’s upstairs with a big window looking directly across at a bush covered hillside in the botanic garden. We love the view!

Not only that, Nigel came back from the motel office bearing gifts! A gift box of “six of our best” Emerson beers and two gingerbread biscuit Christmas Trees, beautifully iced.

Thank you Commodore Motel for being wonderful hosts every time we visit!!!

Commodore Motel, Dunedin, New Zealand: Ph: 0800 800 233

View from our unit window. The unit has lots of character and makes me feel a bit like I’m on a ship! Some unusual ceiling shapes as it’s right under the roof and part of the ceiling has tongue-in-groove detailing.

The lovely gifts we received from the Commodore Motel owners.

Part way through driving here this morning I spotted groups of pink-wrapped silage bales on a farm. I saw them on our last trip but we had no time to turn off and find them. Today we did and here’s my photo. Nigel had his good camera so there’ll be a better photo in the pipeline. Pink wrapped bales are quite common but there’s usually not big heaps of pink-only like these. Pink signifies that a donation has been made toward the battle against breast cancer.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)