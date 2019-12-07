Random in Dunedin

We were in the centre of Dunedin City, The Octagon, for a short while this afternoon and then drove uphill to the suburb of Roslyn which has both a nice cafe and views. In The Octagon I admired the water features and enjoyed seeing the gulls making the most of them. Nearby the city’s Christmas Tree is on display. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on any horizontal image to enlarge.

Gulls and a feral pigeon.

Peace on Earth. Goodwill to All.

Best of all I liked this garden cultivar of our native tea-tree, manuka, or Leptospermum outside a house in Roslyn. Looking down toward Otago Harbour.

Just relaxed at the cafe in Roslyn and took no photos but I had a slice of delicious dessert cake – ‘egg nog and custard’. It was a layer cake and a real treat!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)