Random in Dunedin

We were in the centre of Dunedin City, The Octagon, for a short while this afternoon and then drove uphill to the suburb of Roslyn which has both a nice cafe and views. In The Octagon I admired the water features and enjoyed seeing the gulls making the most of them. Nearby the city’s Christmas Tree is on display. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on any horizontal image to enlarge.

dun_octagon_01_1000w

Gulls and a feral pigeon.

dun_octagon_02_1000w

Peace on Earth. Goodwill to All.

dun_octagon_03

Best of all I liked this garden cultivar of our native tea-tree, manuka, or Leptospermum outside a house in Roslyn. Looking down toward Otago Harbour.

dun_roslyn_teatree_01

dun_roslyn_teatree_02

dun_roslyn_teatree_03

Just relaxed at the cafe in Roslyn and took no photos but I had a slice of delicious dessert cake – ‘egg nog and custard’. It was a layer cake and a real treat!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

One thought on “Random in Dunedin

Add yours

  1. The manuka blossom is a gorgeous colour. Sometimes we see tea-tree plants for sale here but I don’t know how they’d fare in our winters. (Which can be very wet, as well as cold.)

    Like

    Reply

