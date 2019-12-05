Near Roxburgh

These are the last photos from our trip into Central Otago on 27 Nov 2019. Coming through Roxburgh Nigel took photos of this interesting birch tree (trees?) by the road, the canopy covering a lot of ground. Betula pendula. Then driving through the Teviot Valley I spotted words on a hillside in white letters – the name of the farm.

Roxburgh and Teviot Valley. New Zealand. All photos by Nigel.

Branch looking like white lightning!

A farm called “Hill Springs”.   Click on the photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Near Roxburgh

    1. Yes, I thought the lightning branches are cool! Nigel didn’t go under the canopy so we’re not sure how many trees are there. Something we should check out on a future trip!

