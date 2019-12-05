Beech Foliage

In the Dunedin Botanic Garden on 24 Nov 2019 we looked up to see beautiful spring foliage on a beech tree. Very colourful in the sun. Fagus sylvatica. Dunedin, New Zealand.
First two photos by Nigel, last photo by Liz.
Exploring Colour (2019)
New Zealand
