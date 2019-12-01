Parting, by Jane Dougherty

We have a lot of big, braided rivers in the South Island of New Zealand. This is a photo that Nigel took in the summer of 2009 when we stayed in remote farm accommodation in the Canterbury back country. We did day tramps (hikes) into the high country environment. Very beautiful scenery.
Jane Dougherty posted “Parting” today and the words immediately brought to mind the braided rivers I’ve seen so often. I knew if I searched Nigel’s photo archive I’d find one somewhere!
This photo reminds me that given time, that which diverged may yet again converge.
PARTING
— words by Jane Dougherty
It comes one day
the parting of ways
waters flowing aside
and away
like rivers branching
splitting
from the gentle single meander
of happiness.
~
Jane Dougherty blogs at: Jane Dougherty Writes
and tweets from: @MJDougherty33
This poem was posted at: Parting
Posted by Liz. Poem by Jane Dougherty. Photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Oh, that photo is perfect! And your reflection that what parts may yet reform takes off some of the sad edge 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does, doesn’t it … I love the braided river systems so your words immediately had an impact on me. But given the nature of these meandering streams I didn’t feel sad because you never know how things are going to turn out. These are very dynamic, very “fluid” 🙂 Things change.
LikeLike