Parting, by Jane Dougherty

We have a lot of big, braided rivers in the South Island of New Zealand. This is a photo that Nigel took in the summer of 2009 when we stayed in remote farm accommodation in the Canterbury back country. We did day tramps (hikes) into the high country environment. Very beautiful scenery.

Jane Dougherty posted “Parting” today and the words immediately brought to mind the braided rivers I’ve seen so often. I knew if I searched Nigel’s photo archive I’d find one somewhere!

This photo reminds me that given time, that which diverged may yet again converge.

PARTING

— words by Jane Dougherty

It comes one day

the parting of ways

waters flowing aside

and away

like rivers branching

splitting

from the gentle single meander

of happiness.

~

Jane Dougherty blogs at: Jane Dougherty Writes

and tweets from: @MJDougherty33

This poem was posted at: Parting

Posted by Liz. Poem by Jane Dougherty. Photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)