Great Shape

I was enthralled with this plant when I came across it in the South African area of Dunedin Botanic Garden. The name of it is Crinum bulbispermum or Orange River lily. Initially the flower attracted me but then also the form of the foliage. In the second photo the form of the flowers, buds and foliage remind me of breakers rolling in toward the seashore. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz, 24 Nov 2019.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

dun_sa_garden_crinum_01

dun_sa_garden_crinum_02

More information about this plant:   Crinum bulbispermum

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: