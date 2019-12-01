Great Shape

I was enthralled with this plant when I came across it in the South African area of Dunedin Botanic Garden. The name of it is Crinum bulbispermum or Orange River lily. Initially the flower attracted me but then also the form of the foliage. In the second photo the form of the flowers, buds and foliage remind me of breakers rolling in toward the seashore. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz, 24 Nov 2019.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

More information about this plant: Crinum bulbispermum

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)