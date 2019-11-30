Really Bright Yellow

Here’s a louder, brighter yellow than in my last post. This is Genista hispanica (Spanish broom) displaying real flower power. Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Visited Nov 17, 2019. This was one of the brightest lights in the garden!

First photo taken by Nigel, other photos by Liz. Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)