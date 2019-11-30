Really Bright Yellow

Here’s a louder, brighter yellow than in my last post. This is Genista hispanica (Spanish broom) displaying real flower power. Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Visited Nov 17, 2019. This was one of the brightest lights in the garden!

First photo taken by Nigel, other photos by Liz. Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

dav

mg_genista_02

mg_genista_03

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Really Bright Yellow

Add yours

  1. Quite a statement, and it has some lovely neighbors, too! I particularly like the second image; your composition with the red/pink flowers, the pond, and those white tree trunks is very pleasing.

