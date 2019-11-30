Clyde Spring Gardens

We were in Clyde on Nov 27, 2019 and had a walk around some of the residential area, enjoying the home gardens. Roses, peonies and lavender were much in evidence. Although we’ve grown green-flowered lavender ourselves in the past I think the lavender below is only green because the flower buds are immature.

Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Clyde has some lovely old houses and cottages, some stone and some wooden. Many residents also have nice gardens. All photos taken by Nigel except the fourth.

Lavender lining both side of a path leading to this home’s front door.

Looking through the gap in the hedge I admired the line of little conifers that screen the shed. The bright flowers are peonies.

These peonies were fronting another property. Nigel took this photo.

I took this one …

These small white roses looked pretty beside the museum.

They were lined up alongside one end of the building (below) and there was an obvious graduation in size which I assume relates to how much sun they get.

To the right of the white roses was a wall of patterned concrete blocks with wires on it and a rose that still has a long way to go. I liked the nice open design of the blocks.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)