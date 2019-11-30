Australian Flowers

are amazing! They come in a fabulous array of different shapes and colours, and many are very, VERY eye-catching. These are flowers that we saw in our own country, New Zealand – in the Australian section of the Dunedin Botanic Garden on Sunday 24 November 2019. Dunedin, New Zealand. These photos were both taken by Nigel.

Bottlebrush flower (pink form)

Banksia flower

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)