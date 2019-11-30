Australian Flowers

are amazing! They come in a fabulous array of different shapes and colours, and many are very, VERY eye-catching. These are flowers that we saw in our own country, New Zealand – in the Australian section of the Dunedin Botanic Garden on Sunday 24 November 2019. Dunedin, New Zealand. These photos were both taken by Nigel.
Bottlebrush flower (pink form)
Click on photo to enlarge.
Banksia flower
Click on photo to enlarge.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
I chuckled a little when I read about how there is an Australian section of the garden there. I suspect that many of us in the United States tend to lump Australia and New Zealand together, which obviously is a huge mistake. I was quite taken by the pinkish red of the bottle brush–very striking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well you’re much better informed 🙂 Considering Aussie is just across the ‘ditch’ from NZ it’s amazing how different the two are. E.g. their leadership is intent on cracking down on climate change activism while our leadership strives to introduce climate-friendly policies. Their flora and fauna, on the whole, is vastly different to ours (and endlessly fascinating). Even their pronounciation of English is distinctly different to ours!
LikeLike
They actually look very useful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a bottlebrush?
LikeLike
For starters 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person