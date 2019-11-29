Migrant To New Zealand

Here’s a bird that arrives in New Zealand during Spring and departs before Winter, our very own fair weather friend. It has a distinctive call so we know when it’s arrived. Generally it doesn’t hang around at low levels – instead it’s usually up in the tree canopy where it’s almost impossible to spot so I’ve only ever seen this bird once.

This photo taken at Papatowai in The Catlins, South Otago, New Zealand.

Shining Cuckoo

— apparently this is named Shining Bronze-Cuckoo in Australia

One day I was at home when we lived in The Catlins and I glanced outside our bedroom window. And I couldn’t believe my eyes … hanging out with a bunch of silver-eyes was a shining cuckoo! They’d all landed on a gravel area outside our house. Silver-eyes are tiny and the cuckoo looked out of place with the tiny birds! I called out to Nigel and he sneaked into the room with his camera and managed to get this photo. What a coup!

The photo appears to have been taken back in December 2014.

Fellow NZ blogger Wendy up in the North Island posted about a Shining Cuckoo today and that’s what prompted me to do this post.

She has a lot more information about the bird in her post and also close-up photos of the plumage: Wendy’s Shining Cuckoo Blog-Post.

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)