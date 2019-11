When we visited Maple Glen Garden on Nov 17, these plants added a glow to the garden. Laburnum and variegated irises putting on a show. Along with colourful azaleas and rhododendrons, plants were filling the garden with light and colour. Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Photos by Liz and Nigel.

Laburnum

Photos 1 and 3 taken by Liz, photo 2 taken by Nigel.

Variegated Irises

Both photos taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)