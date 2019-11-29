Electrifying Colour

Brilliant colour from the azaleas at Maple Glen. If you love bold and bright colours then you really mustn’t miss seeing what’s on offer at D’Illimination, Jardin des Plantes, Paris. Damien visited on 26 November and has posted nearly 40 photos on his blog under the heading Oceans of Colour – lots of marine themed colour and all are stunning.

First the colourful azaleas at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Photo taken by Nigel 17 Nov 2019.

And now moving on to the fabulous D’Illimination, Jardin des Plantes, Paris including [drum roll] these penguins which look very much like New Zealand’s Fiordland Crested Penguins! I wonder if they are? Here’s a photo/info link about this penguin.

To see many other spectacular photos: Oceans of Colour by Damien B. Donnelly.

Text by Liz. 1st photo by Nigel. 2nd photo by Damien B. Donnelly