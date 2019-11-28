My Dream Home

In Dunedin on Sunday in the central city, I noticed this lovely house with beautiful and delicate tracery adorning the entrance and balcony. I was over there like a shot to take photos with my cellphone despite the overly bright light conditions. It was a case of love at first sight, I thought it simply gorgeous!

Photos taken by Liz, 24 November 2019.

House in Dunedin Central, New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)