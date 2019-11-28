Jimmy’s Pies in Roxburgh

Roxburgh in Central Otago is the home of Jimmy’s Pies. We often eat Jimmy’s pies locally, getting them from the pie warmer in the Four Square down the road from where we live in Tapanui. Yesterday we were able buy them from the source – the bakery is based in the small town of Roxburgh. This was great as there’s many more types of pie available if you shop at the source. I didn’t photo the pies but for the record I had mince, spinach and cheese. Nigel had potato-top (which is a mince pie with mashed potato on top).

Photos taken by Liz Wed 27 Nov 2019. New Zealand.

I’ve put a link on the next photo so you can enlarge if necessary (click on the photo).

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)