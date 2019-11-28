Giving Thanks

Because many Americans are focussed on Thanksgiving this is a simple post of some lilies that I enjoyed seeing on a table in a Roxburgh cafe yesterday. The blooms seemed huge although that aspect doesn’t seem obvious in these photos. They were the biggest lily blooms of this type that I remember seeing. I enquired about them and was told they’re ordered in but the person who does the orders wasn’t there so I’m none the wiser as to where they came from.

Cafe in Roxburgh called ‘103 The Store’, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.  They’re all 900 pixels wide.

rox_lilies_01

rox_lilies_02

rox_lilies_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

One thought on “Giving Thanks

Add yours

  1. Beautiful, thanks to you, Liz! I arrived at my parents’ house, back in NY, about 1 AM last night, and had a slice of pumpkin pie as soon as I came in the door. Happy Thanksgiving.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: