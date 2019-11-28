Giving Thanks

Because many Americans are focussed on Thanksgiving this is a simple post of some lilies that I enjoyed seeing on a table in a Roxburgh cafe yesterday. The blooms seemed huge although that aspect doesn’t seem obvious in these photos. They were the biggest lily blooms of this type that I remember seeing. I enquired about them and was told they’re ordered in but the person who does the orders wasn’t there so I’m none the wiser as to where they came from.

Cafe in Roxburgh called ‘103 The Store’, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge. They’re all 900 pixels wide.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)