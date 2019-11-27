Old Adverts

For what seems like ages, I’ve been wanting to photograph these old advertisements that were done up in 2017 and look stunning. The building is the former Ravensbourne Store which you drive by when travelling between Port Chalmers and Dunedin City. New Zealand.

Photos taken by Liz and Nigel, 24 Nov 2019.

Click on any horizontal image to enlarge.

Further Reading

There’s a photo of Dunedin artist Ricky Drew working on the re-painting of the ads in the following Otago Daily Times piece dated 10 April 2017: Brushing up on Otago brands

A milk bar in Gore (Southland) that I did a post on also has an advert for Lane’s Bottled Sunshine

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)