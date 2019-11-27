Incantation Again

Here’s most of the detail photos we took of the huge 8m x 3.5m canvas artwork that I showed you inside James Robinson’s home studio at Port Chalmers, and also a link back to that post: Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation.
The gigantic work is a tribute to current NZ poet laureate David Eggleton.
Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand.
Photos taken by Liz and Nigel, Sunday 24 November 2019.
Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation
— by artist James Robinson. Covers one whole wall of the artist’s studio.
For any of the first four photos – you can click on the photo to enlarge.
Photo credits: Liz – 1, 2 and 4-6. Nigel – 3, 7-10.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
I like all the details in the work – intriguing!
Wow!
