Incantation Again

Here’s most of the detail photos we took of the huge 8m x 3.5m canvas artwork that I showed you inside James Robinson’s home studio at Port Chalmers, and also a link back to that post:  Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation.

The gigantic work is a tribute to current NZ poet laureate David Eggleton.

Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand.
Photos taken by Liz and Nigel, Sunday 24 November 2019.

Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation

— by artist James Robinson. Covers one whole wall of the artist’s studio.

For any of the first four photos – you can click on the photo to enlarge.

incantation_01

incantation_02

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

incantation_04

incantation_05

incantation_06

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Photo credits:  Liz – 1, 2 and 4-6.  Nigel – 3, 7-10.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Incantation Again

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: