Portable Art Parade

By happy chance we were present for this parade in Port Chalmers, Dunedin on Sunday morning. Children from local schools had created colourful banners which they paraded in procession from the Town Hall to Port Chalmers School. This is an annual event and the theme for this year involved a mythical battle between land and sea birds.

Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Sunday 24 November 2019.

Procession getting ready to leave. The man just below centre with white t-shirt is an artist named Manu Berry, one of two artists involved with this brilliant achievement by the children. He has a studio on the main street of Port Chalmers.

Parade nearly ready to begin, outside Port Chalmers Town Hall.

Parade in progress.

View over the town from where we were standing.

Photo credits: first three photos taken by Liz, the last two by Nigel.

I’ve found an interesting interview with the artist Manu Berry, a printmaker. Here’s a small quote:

“Once I stopped to sketch a mountain range and these cows came up to watch and in the end I started sketching the cows and as more came up the sketch expanded until it was huge. That ended up being a triptych and someone bought it – all three. Now that was unexpected, a pleasant surprise.”

— from WP blog When North Meets South: Manu Berry

Also, part of an Otago Daily Times article: scroll down till you find the heading Manu Berry, Artist (3rd person down). At: People of the harbour

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)