Home Studio, Port Chalmers

On Sunday we visited an open studio at Port Chalmers, next door to the Town Hall where the children’s banner parade departed from. This is the studio of James Robinson and I’ve already shared a photo of the gigantic 8m x 3.5m work that was the main drawcard – Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation.

What i love

What i love about painting and drawing

Is the inexplicable doingness

Of it

and the way story perpetually changes from day to day

The nature of mark and depth and process revealing the revealer

— from What i love at the James Robinson website.

Visited Sunday 24 November 2019.

This is the top part of the poster for James’ open studio (with reflections as it was behind the street-facing window). It features his work named ‘in and out’ which wasn’t in the studio but he told me about it. If you view it one way it appears to be a passage but viewed differently can appear as a pyramid. There are very good photos of this large mandala artwork at his website: in and out

Bright flowers, ornament and cactus near the entry to the studio.

There was a normal sized anteroom before the main studio where we found this lovely stained glass window.

The open studio exhibition is a tribute to David Eggleton, Dunedin who is the current NZ poet laureate and has written poems inspired by James art. The next work was done by James when he was in Australia some years ago.

It featured on the cover of ‘edgeland and other poems‘ by David Eggleton.

Flashback to our recent attendance at a poetry reading at Eastern Southland Gallery in Gore – in this photo David Eggleton is reading. Seated L-R: Cilla McQueen, Kay McKenzie Cooke and Jenny Powell with Richard Reeve out of frame.

The following press release offers further explanation. The open studio is on until 01 Dec, 10am till 6pm daily. Worth popping in if you’re in Dunedin this month.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)