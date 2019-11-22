Sweet Simplicity

What could be more simple than a meal of bread, wine and cheese? Today my American blog friend Mike Powell on holiday in Paris, France posted a photo of his meal of whole grain baguette, raw milk goat cheese and bottle of 2019 Beaujolais Nouveau wine. I was slightly envious, then quickly moved to anticipation as I realised I could easily put together a copycat meal to enjoy at home in Tapanui, West Otago 🙂

So this evening we sat at our kitchen table with our Parisian-inspired meal. We’d started eating before I remembered I’d wanted to take a photo!

Tapanui, New Zealand. Cheese rolls made at our local Four Square, camembert cheese purchased at the Four Square, our favourite affordable red wine which we purchase from the pub down the road. It’s Australian: ‘yellow tail’ merlot 2018.

And here’s the photo from Paris that motivated our foray down the road for wine, bread and cheese. Copy of Mike Powell’s food photo:

— taken on the balcony of Mike’s holiday apartment

Text by Liz, Tapanui photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)