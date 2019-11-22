Sweet Simplicity

What could be more simple than a meal of bread, wine and cheese? Today my American blog friend  Mike Powell  on holiday in Paris, France posted a photo of his meal of whole grain baguette, raw milk goat cheese and bottle of 2019 Beaujolais Nouveau wine. I was slightly envious, then quickly moved to anticipation as I realised I could easily put together a copycat meal to enjoy at home in Tapanui, West Otago 🙂

So this evening we sat at our kitchen table with our Parisian-inspired meal. We’d started eating before I remembered I’d wanted to take a photo!

simple_meal_01

simple_meal_02

Tapanui, New Zealand. Cheese rolls made at our local Four Square, camembert cheese purchased at the Four Square, our favourite affordable red wine which we purchase from the pub down the road. It’s Australian: ‘yellow tail’ merlot 2018.

yellow_tail_merlot

And here’s the photo from Paris that motivated our foray down the road for wine, bread and cheese. Copy of Mike Powell’s food photo:

— taken on the balcony of Mike’s holiday apartment

beaujolais2_21nov19_blog

Link to Mikes original post:  Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé

If you have a few minutes to spare at his blog, Mike’s already published a number of posts from Paris so you might want to look around … he’s having a great time!

Text by Liz, Tapanui photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

4 thoughts on “Sweet Simplicity

Add yours

      1. Isn’t it great that you don’t always have to do a lot of preparation to have something enjoyable to eat. Hubby is vegetarian, so we’d be lost without cheese!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: